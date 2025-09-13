5,095 Shares in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF $VUSB Purchased by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF stock opened at $49.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.74. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.43 and a 1 year high of $49.98.

About Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

