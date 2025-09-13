Short Interest in Trailblazer Merger Corporation I (NASDAQ:TBMC) Declines By 81.8%

Trailblazer Merger Corporation I (NASDAQ:TBMC – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 1,600 shares, a decline of 81.8% from the August 15th total of 8,800 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 11,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 11,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Trailblazer Merger Corporation I

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TBMC. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Trailblazer Merger Corporation I during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,671,000. Clear Street LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trailblazer Merger Corporation I by 503.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 137,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 114,426 shares during the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trailblazer Merger Corporation I in the 2nd quarter valued at $557,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trailblazer Merger Corporation I by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 146,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 14,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trailblazer Merger Corporation I by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 83,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Trailblazer Merger Corporation I alerts:

Trailblazer Merger Corporation I Price Performance

NASDAQ:TBMC opened at $11.62 on Friday. Trailblazer Merger Corporation I has a twelve month low of $10.87 and a twelve month high of $12.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.58.

Trailblazer Merger Corporation I Company Profile

Trailblazer Merger Corp. I is a blank check company, which engages in effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization or other similar business combination. The company was founded on November 12, 2021 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trailblazer Merger Corporation I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trailblazer Merger Corporation I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.