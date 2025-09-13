Ashutosh Kulkarni Sells 19,622 Shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Stock

Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 19,622 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.12, for a total transaction of $1,768,334.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 457,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,213,137.68. This represents a 4.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Elastic Stock Performance
NYSE:ESTC opened at $87.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a PE ratio of -109.51 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. Elastic N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $70.14 and a fifty-two week high of $118.84.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elastic
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Elastic in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Elastic in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Elastic in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, North Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Elastic in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ESTC
Elastic Company Profile
Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Elastic
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- Tesla’s U.S. Market Is At An 8-Year Low… How Bad Could It Get?
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Congress: The Biggest Trades Impacting Markets Today
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- 3 Companies Boosting Buybacks While Others Pull Back
Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.