United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH) Short Interest Update

United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 5,200 shares, a drop of 55.9% from the August 15th total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company's shares are short sold.

United Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of UBOH stock opened at $34.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $103.41 million, a P/E ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.21. United Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $19.42 and a fifty-two week high of $35.00.

United Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. United Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.96%.

About United Bancshares

United Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Union Bank Company that provides various commercial and consumer banking services. The company accepts various deposits products, such as checking, savings, demand deposit, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

