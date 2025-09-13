Tharimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:THAR) Short Interest Update

Tharimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:THAR – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 644,600 shares, an increase of 943.0% from the August 15th total of 61,800 shares. Currently, 35.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,660,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,660,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 35.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Tharimmune Stock Performance
Shares of Tharimmune stock opened at $3.14 on Friday. Tharimmune has a 52-week low of $0.95 and a 52-week high of $9.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.56.
Tharimmune (NASDAQ:THAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.06).
Insider Activity at Tharimmune
Institutional Trading of Tharimmune
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tharimmune stock. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tharimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:THAR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned approximately 0.31% of Tharimmune as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.16% of the company’s stock.
Tharimmune Company Profile
Tharimmune, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of therapeutic candidates for rare, inflammatory, and oncologic diseases. The company's pre-clinical immuno-oncology pipeline includes TH104, a product candidate for the treatment of liver-related and other pruritogenic inflammatory conditions; TH3215 and TH0059 that are product candidates used to treat various solid tumors; and TH1940, which targets programmed cell death protein 1 (PD-1).
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Tharimmune
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Tesla’s U.S. Market Is At An 8-Year Low… How Bad Could It Get?
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Congress: The Biggest Trades Impacting Markets Today
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- 3 Companies Boosting Buybacks While Others Pull Back
Receive News & Ratings for Tharimmune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tharimmune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.