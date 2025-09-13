Tharimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:THAR) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Sep 13th, 2025

Tharimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:THARGet Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 644,600 shares, an increase of 943.0% from the August 15th total of 61,800 shares. Currently, 35.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,660,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,660,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 35.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Tharimmune Stock Performance

Shares of Tharimmune stock opened at $3.14 on Friday. Tharimmune has a 52-week low of $0.95 and a 52-week high of $9.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.56.

Tharimmune (NASDAQ:THARGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.06).

Insider Activity at Tharimmune

In other Tharimmune news, CEO Sireesh Appajosyula purchased 61,496 shares of Tharimmune stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.48 per share, with a total value of $91,014.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 64,868 shares in the company, valued at $96,004.64. This trade represents a 1,823.72% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Gravitas Capital Lp acquired 337,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.48 per share, for a total transaction of $500,000.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman directly owned 732,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,083,987.52. The trade was a 85.62% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 400,334 shares of company stock valued at $592,464. Insiders own 10.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Tharimmune

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tharimmune stock. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tharimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:THARFree Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned approximately 0.31% of Tharimmune as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Tharimmune Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tharimmune, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of therapeutic candidates for rare, inflammatory, and oncologic diseases. The company's pre-clinical immuno-oncology pipeline includes TH104, a product candidate for the treatment of liver-related and other pruritogenic inflammatory conditions; TH3215 and TH0059 that are product candidates used to treat various solid tumors; and TH1940, which targets programmed cell death protein 1 (PD-1).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tharimmune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tharimmune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.