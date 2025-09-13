Tharimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:THAR) Short Interest Update

Tharimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:THAR – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 644,600 shares, an increase of 943.0% from the August 15th total of 61,800 shares. Currently, 35.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,660,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,660,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 35.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Tharimmune Stock Performance

Shares of Tharimmune stock opened at $3.14 on Friday. Tharimmune has a 52-week low of $0.95 and a 52-week high of $9.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.56.

Tharimmune (NASDAQ:THAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.06).

Insider Activity at Tharimmune

Institutional Trading of Tharimmune

In other Tharimmune news, CEO Sireesh Appajosyula purchased 61,496 shares of Tharimmune stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.48 per share, with a total value of $91,014.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 64,868 shares in the company, valued at $96,004.64. This trade represents a 1,823.72% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Gravitas Capital Lp acquired 337,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.48 per share, for a total transaction of $500,000.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman directly owned 732,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,083,987.52. The trade was a 85.62% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 400,334 shares of company stock valued at $592,464. Insiders own 10.01% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tharimmune stock. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tharimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:THAR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned approximately 0.31% of Tharimmune as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Tharimmune Company Profile

Tharimmune, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of therapeutic candidates for rare, inflammatory, and oncologic diseases. The company's pre-clinical immuno-oncology pipeline includes TH104, a product candidate for the treatment of liver-related and other pruritogenic inflammatory conditions; TH3215 and TH0059 that are product candidates used to treat various solid tumors; and TH1940, which targets programmed cell death protein 1 (PD-1).

