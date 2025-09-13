Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. $BAM Stock Position Decreased by Plato Investment Management Ltd

Plato Investment Management Ltd cut its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 89.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,294 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 1,079.6% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Performance

BAM opened at $56.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 12-month low of $41.78 and a 12-month high of $64.10.

Brookfield Asset Management Announces Dividend

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Free Report ) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 55.92% and a return on equity of 41.12%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 117.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BAM. National Bank Financial began coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, National Bankshares set a $71.00 target price on Brookfield Asset Management and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.52.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

