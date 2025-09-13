Richard Lee Boger Sells 20,000 Shares of Gray Media (NYSE:GTN) Stock

Gray Media Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Get Free Report) Director Richard Lee Boger sold 20,000 shares of Gray Media stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.82, for a total value of $116,400.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 61,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $357,016.26. The trade was a 24.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Gray Media Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of Gray Media stock opened at $5.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market cap of $598.25 million, a P/E ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.21. Gray Media Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.91 and a fifty-two week high of $6.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.49.

Get Gray Media alerts:

Gray Media (NYSE:GTN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $772.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $765.16 million. Gray Media had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. Gray Media has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gray Media Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gray Media Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gray Media

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Gray Media’s payout ratio is currently 21.19%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Gray Media in the second quarter worth approximately $139,000. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury lifted its position in shares of Gray Media by 127.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 81,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 45,477 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Gray Media by 147.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 29,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 17,566 shares during the last quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Gray Media by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 80,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 14,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in shares of Gray Media by 467.3% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 248,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 204,987 shares during the last quarter. 78.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GTN. Wall Street Zen lowered Gray Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Gray Media from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Barrington Research raised Gray Media from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 11th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Gray Media from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price (up from $7.00) on shares of Gray Media in a report on Monday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.88.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Gray Media

Gray Media Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Circle, Telemundo, THE365, and Outlaw; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gray Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gray Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.