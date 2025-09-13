Baby Bunting Group (ASX:BBN) Insider Purchases A$66,440.00 in Stock

Baby Bunting Group Limited (ASX:BBN – Get Free Report) insider Stephen Roche acquired 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$3.02 per share, with a total value of A$66,440.00.
Baby Bunting Group Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $250.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.33, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.19.
Baby Bunting Group Company Profile
