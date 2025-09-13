Baby Bunting Group (ASX:BBN) Insider Purchases A$66,440.00 in Stock

Baby Bunting Group Limited (ASX:BBN – Get Free Report) insider Stephen Roche acquired 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$3.02 per share, with a total value of A$66,440.00.

The firm has a market cap of $250.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.33, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Baby Bunting Group Company Profile

Baby Bunting Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as specialty retailer of maternity and baby goods in Australia. The company's principal product categories include prams, cots and nursery furniture, car safety, toys, babywear, feeding, nappies, and Manchester and associated accessories.

