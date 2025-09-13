1,139 Shares in Waste Connections, Inc. $WCN Bought by Glenview Trust co

Glenview Trust co acquired a new stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Waste Connections by 4.6% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. MWA Asset Management boosted its stake in Waste Connections by 1.2% in the first quarter. MWA Asset Management now owns 4,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its stake in Waste Connections by 1.4% in the first quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in Waste Connections by 6.0% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 29.2% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 283 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Waste Connections to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 26th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $208.00 to $204.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Waste Connections from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $197.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Waste Connections currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.00.

Waste Connections Trading Down 1.1%

NYSE WCN opened at $176.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.61. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.36 and a 52-week high of $201.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $184.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. Waste Connections had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Waste Connections has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

Waste Connections Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 6th were issued a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 6th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.81%.

Waste Connections Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

