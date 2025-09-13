Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) Director Sells $89,979.60 in Stock

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Free Report) Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 898 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total transaction of $89,979.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,456.20. The trade was a 33.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 27th, Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 868 shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.11, for a total transaction of $84,291.48.

On Monday, August 25th, Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 3,885 shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total transaction of $397,979.40.

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C Stock Performance

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C stock opened at $99.44 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $100.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.18. Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C has a fifty-two week low of $74.34 and a fifty-two week high of $106.26. The company has a market capitalization of $22.24 billion, a PE ratio of 97.49 and a beta of 0.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C ( NASDAQ:FWONK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C by 1.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C by 2.0% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C by 24.7% during the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C by 8.9% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C by 5.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FWONK shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C in a report on Monday, August 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.22.

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C Company Profile

Formula One Group, through its subsidiary Formula 1, engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. The company holds commercial rights for the FIA Formula One world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

Further Reading

