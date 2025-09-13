Mary Egan Sells 1,000 Shares of Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Stock

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) Director Mary Egan sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total value of $70,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 14,250 shares in the company, valued at $999,210. This trade represents a 6.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Urban Outfitters Price Performance

NASDAQ:URBN opened at $67.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.91. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.76 and a 12 month high of $80.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.29.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The apparel retailer reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.14. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 8.15%.The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on URBN shares. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Urban Outfitters from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Urban Outfitters from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price (up from $75.00) on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Urban Outfitters from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $76.00 price target on Urban Outfitters and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Urban Outfitters

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Urban Outfitters in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 180.2% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 468 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 2,893.8% in the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 479 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 125.1% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Kilter Group LLC acquired a new position in Urban Outfitters in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 77.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

