Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Director Sells $126,300.00 in Stock

Energy Fuels Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Free Report) Director Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.63, for a total value of $126,300.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 236,381 shares in the company, valued at $2,985,492.03. This represents a 4.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Dennis Lyle Higgs also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Energy Fuels alerts:

On Wednesday, September 10th, Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 7,500 shares of Energy Fuels stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.12, for a total value of $98,400.00.

On Friday, August 29th, Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 2,500 shares of Energy Fuels stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total value of $30,500.00.

On Thursday, August 28th, Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 20,000 shares of Energy Fuels stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.79, for a total value of $235,800.00.

On Monday, August 18th, Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 15,000 shares of Energy Fuels stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.79, for a total value of $146,850.00.

On Friday, August 15th, Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 15,000 shares of Energy Fuels stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total value of $145,500.00.

Energy Fuels Trading Down 4.8%

Shares of UUUU stock opened at $11.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.35 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.47. Energy Fuels Inc has a 12-month low of $3.20 and a 12-month high of $13.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Energy Fuels

Energy Fuels ( NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $4.21 million for the quarter. Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 17.41% and a negative net margin of 143.05%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up –51.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Energy Fuels Inc will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 29.0% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 15,933,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,433,000 after purchasing an additional 3,584,798 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 10.8% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 12,670,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,484 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 4.7% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,203,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,918,000 after purchasing an additional 410,894 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,525,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 93.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,366,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111,466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UUUU. B. Riley began coverage on Energy Fuels in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital downgraded Energy Fuels from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Energy Fuels in a research report on Friday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Energy Fuels currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.19.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on UUUU

About Energy Fuels

(Get Free Report)

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, recycling, exploration, permitting, evaluation, and sale of uranium mineral properties in the United States. The company produces and sells vanadium pentoxide, rare earth elements, and heavy mineral sands, such as ilmenite, rutile, zircon, and monazite.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.