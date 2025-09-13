Glenview Trust co Acquires 404 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF $SPSM

Glenview Trust co grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Free Report) by 8.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,017 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alexis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Alexis Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,614,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,798,000 after acquiring an additional 102,520 shares during the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 14.9% in the first quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 345,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,086,000 after acquiring an additional 44,708 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Strategic Financial Planning Inc. now owns 109,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,450,000 after buying an additional 7,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $513,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Price Performance

SPSM opened at $46.21 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.79 and a fifty-two week high of $50.03. The company has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.06.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks selected by the S&P Committee. SPSM was launched on Jul 8, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

