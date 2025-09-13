Plato Investment Management Ltd Invests $78,000 in Garmin Ltd. $GRMN

Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 354 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GRMN. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its holdings in Garmin by 7.1% in the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in Garmin by 21.2% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,210,827 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $262,907,000 after purchasing an additional 211,731 shares during the period. Optimize Financial Inc grew its holdings in Garmin by 8.1% in the first quarter. Optimize Financial Inc now owns 3,179 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in Garmin by 40.6% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 13,017 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,826,000 after buying an additional 3,757 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in Garmin by 135.7% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 44,065 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,568,000 after buying an additional 25,366 shares during the period. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Garmin Trading Down 1.3%

NYSE GRMN opened at $238.07 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $230.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.58. Garmin Ltd. has a 52 week low of $160.94 and a 52 week high of $246.50. The stock has a market cap of $45.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.36, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.00.

Insider Activity at Garmin

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.27. Garmin had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 20.00%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Garmin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.000-8.000 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 1,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $399,685.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 29,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,266,390. This represents a 6.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 7,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total transaction of $1,605,471.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 141,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,785,484.50. The trade was a 5.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,960 shares of company stock valued at $4,376,918 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Garmin from $172.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Garmin from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $167.00 price objective (up from $152.00) on shares of Garmin in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.00.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

Featured Stories

