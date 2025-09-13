Glenview Trust co Lowers Stock Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. $FDS

Glenview Trust co reduced its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 541 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 32 shares during the period. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SouthState Corp boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1,400.0% during the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 60 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 4,200.0% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 187.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 95 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the first quarter valued at $44,000. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FDS shares. Raymond James Financial upgraded FactSet Research Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $448.00 to $394.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $448.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $415.00 to $370.00 in a report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $424.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CAO Gregory T. Moskoff sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.60, for a total transaction of $1,106,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 44 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,474.40. The trade was a 98.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Christopher R. Ellis sold 7,606 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.84, for a total value of $3,398,665.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 23,952 shares in the company, valued at $10,702,711.68. This trade represents a 24.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,031 shares of company stock valued at $5,825,481 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Down 2.2%

Shares of NYSE FDS opened at $362.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $396.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $424.54. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $360.82 and a 1 year high of $499.87.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $585.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.70 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 31.59% and a net margin of 23.30%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.37 earnings per share. FactSet Research Systems has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.800-17.400 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 31.79%.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

