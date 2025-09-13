Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) CEO Sells $58,346.40 in Stock

Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) CEO Emily Leproust sold 2,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total transaction of $58,346.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 634,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,350,902.40. This represents a 0.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Twist Bioscience Trading Down 1.2%

NASDAQ TWST opened at $25.31 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.46 and a beta of 2.31. Twist Bioscience Corporation has a 12-month low of $24.07 and a 12-month high of $55.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $96.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.52 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 23.51% and a negative return on equity of 29.03%. Twist Bioscience has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience Corporation will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 15.0% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 68.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 1.5% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 23,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 0.8% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 8.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TWST shares. Evercore ISI set a $46.00 target price on shares of Twist Bioscience in a report on Monday, August 4th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Twist Bioscience in a report on Monday, August 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.40.

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

