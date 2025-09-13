Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) CEO Sells $58,346.40 in Stock

Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) CEO Emily Leproust sold 2,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total transaction of $58,346.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 634,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,350,902.40. This represents a 0.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Twist Bioscience Trading Down 1.2%
NASDAQ TWST opened at $25.31 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.46 and a beta of 2.31. Twist Bioscience Corporation has a 12-month low of $24.07 and a 12-month high of $55.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $96.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.52 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 23.51% and a negative return on equity of 29.03%. Twist Bioscience has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience Corporation will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts recently issued reports on TWST shares. Evercore ISI set a $46.00 target price on shares of Twist Bioscience in a report on Monday, August 4th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Twist Bioscience in a report on Monday, August 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.40.
Get Our Latest Report on Twist Bioscience
About Twist Bioscience
Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Twist Bioscience
- What is a support level?
- Tesla’s U.S. Market Is At An 8-Year Low… How Bad Could It Get?
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Congress: The Biggest Trades Impacting Markets Today
- The Basics of Support and Resistance
- 3 Companies Boosting Buybacks While Others Pull Back
Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.