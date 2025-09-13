Private Client Services LLC Decreases Position in Simplify MBS ETF $MTBA

Private Client Services LLC decreased its stake in Simplify MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:MTBA – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,540 shares during the period. Private Client Services LLC’s holdings in Simplify MBS ETF were worth $2,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Simplify MBS ETF by 25.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 36,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 7,345 shares during the last quarter. Beckerman Institutional LLC boosted its holdings in Simplify MBS ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Beckerman Institutional LLC now owns 33,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Simplify MBS ETF in the first quarter valued at about $360,000. Breakwater Capital Group purchased a new position in Simplify MBS ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,679,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Simplify MBS ETF by 71.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter.

Simplify MBS ETF Price Performance

Shares of MTBA opened at $50.66 on Friday. Simplify MBS ETF has a one year low of $49.10 and a one year high of $51.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.99.

Simplify MBS ETF Profile

The Simplify MBS ETF (MTBA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. MBTA seeks total return from an actively managed portfolio consisting of investment-grade mortgage-backed securities (MBS). The fund primarily includes residential or commercial MBS issued by government-sponsored entities, as well as non-agency MBS.

