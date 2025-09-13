Private Client Services LLC Has $597,000 Stock Holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF $FIXD

Private Client Services LLC trimmed its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 925 shares during the quarter. Private Client Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Integrity Alliance LLC. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $285,000.

NASDAQ:FIXD opened at $44.69 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.64. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.42 and a fifty-two week high of $46.80.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 21st.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

