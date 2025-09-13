AirMedia Group (NASDAQ:ANTE) versus International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Critical Review

AirMedia Group (NASDAQ:ANTE – Get Free Report) and International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

AirMedia Group has a beta of 1.66, suggesting that its share price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, International Consolidated Airlines Group has a beta of 2.19, suggesting that its share price is 119% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for AirMedia Group and International Consolidated Airlines Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AirMedia Group 0 0 0 0 0.00 International Consolidated Airlines Group 1 3 2 0 2.17

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AirMedia Group $340,000.00 203.99 -$13.65 million N/A N/A International Consolidated Airlines Group $34.74 billion 0.69 $2.96 billion $3.13 3.29

This table compares AirMedia Group and International Consolidated Airlines Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

International Consolidated Airlines Group has higher revenue and earnings than AirMedia Group.

Profitability

This table compares AirMedia Group and International Consolidated Airlines Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AirMedia Group N/A N/A N/A International Consolidated Airlines Group 9.52% 110.40% 15.25%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.0% of AirMedia Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of International Consolidated Airlines Group shares are held by institutional investors. 7.5% of AirMedia Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

International Consolidated Airlines Group beats AirMedia Group on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AirMedia Group

AirNet Technology Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates out-of-home advertising networks in the People's Republic of China. It provides in-flight solutions to connectivity, entertainment, and digital multimedia; in-flight entertainment and advertising contents, including sports, comedies, local attractions, reality shows, commentaries, documentaries, and copyrighted entertainment contents; and internet connections through a network of satellites and land-based beacons. The company also offers advertising time slots in the form of digital TV screens on airplanes; and media contents display in air travel. In addition, it operates CIBN-AirNet channel to broadcast network TV programs to air travelers. The company was formerly known as AirMedia Group Inc. and changed its name to AirNet Technology Inc. in May 2019. AirNet Technology Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About International Consolidated Airlines Group

International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, the United States, and rest of the world. It also provides aircraft leasing, aircraft maintenance, tour operation, air freight operations, call centre, ground handling, trustee, retail, IT, finance, procurement, storage and custody, aircraft technical assistance, human resources support, and airport infrastructure development services; and manages airline loyalty programmes. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands. It operates a fleet of 582 aircrafts. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Harmondsworth, United Kingdom.

