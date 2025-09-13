Stonehearth Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF $GSLC

Stonehearth Capital Management LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,323 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 887 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $2,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,328,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,534,000 after buying an additional 76,925 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,900,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,268,000 after buying an additional 52,292 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,435,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,094,000 after buying an additional 77,363 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 1,059,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,981,000 after buying an additional 52,431 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $111,133,000.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of GSLC opened at $129.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.88. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $94.88 and a twelve month high of $129.56.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.