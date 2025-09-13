Stonehearth Capital Management LLC Has $1.12 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF $JPIN

Stonehearth Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIN – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,279 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF makes up about 0.5% of Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.32% of JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Trust bought a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $257,000. Blue Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 26.1% during the first quarter. Blue Oak Capital LLC now owns 16,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 3,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $6,432,000.

Get JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA JPIN opened at $67.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $364.12 million, a PE ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 0.80. JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $51.73 and a 12-month high of $67.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.76.

JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF (JPIN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of developed ex-North America securities that are selected based on value, momentum, and quality factors, then weighted by the inverse of historical volatility on a sector and regional level.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.