Cullen Investment Group LTD. Sells 2,954 Shares of The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. $EL

Cullen Investment Group LTD. lowered its stake in shares of The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 30.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,954 shares during the period. Cullen Investment Group LTD.’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs acquired a new position in Estee Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $635,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 50,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Estee Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,257,000. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new position in Estee Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Estee Lauder Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:EL opened at $83.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.28. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.37 and a 1 year high of $103.44. The company has a market capitalization of $30.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.15.

Estee Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

Estee Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. Estee Lauder Companies had a positive return on equity of 12.37% and a negative net margin of 7.91%.The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Estee Lauder Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.900-2.100 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. Estee Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is presently -44.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Estee Lauder Companies news, Director Lynn Forester sold 3,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.65, for a total transaction of $339,288.30. Following the sale, the director owned 15,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,418,650.35. The trade was a 19.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Lande Rashida La sold 6,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.88, for a total transaction of $589,593.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. HSBC upgraded Estee Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $63.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $62.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $60.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Estee Lauder Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.80.

Estee Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

