Invst LLC Purchases 670 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW

Invst LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 208.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 992 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the quarter. Invst LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Haverford Trust Co increased its stake in ServiceNow by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 1,176 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 0.5% in the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 2.5% in the first quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 459 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 2.5% in the first quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 450 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, one8zero8 LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 3.2% in the first quarter. one8zero8 LLC now owns 356 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ServiceNow Stock Down 0.9%

NOW opened at $930.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $678.66 and a 1-year high of $1,198.09. The company has a market capitalization of $193.45 billion, a PE ratio of 117.13, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $927.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $922.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.52. ServiceNow had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,825 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $916.63, for a total transaction of $5,339,369.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 6,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,062,590.82. The trade was a 46.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,762 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $866.45, for a total transaction of $1,526,684.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 12,228 shares in the company, valued at $10,594,950.60. This represents a 12.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,976 shares of company stock valued at $17,049,775. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NOW. FBN Securities upgraded shares of ServiceNow to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $1,160.00 to $1,234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $1,025.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $724.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,115.20.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

