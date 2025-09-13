Private Client Services LLC Buys New Shares in G-III Apparel Group, LTD. $GIII

Private Client Services LLC bought a new stake in G-III Apparel Group, LTD. (NASDAQ:GIII – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 22,305 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 29,853 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 3,590 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 5.5% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 79,173 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 4.6% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 23,228 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

GIII has been the subject of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (up previously from $27.00) on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.60.

NASDAQ:GIII opened at $26.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.32. G-III Apparel Group, LTD. has a 12-month low of $20.33 and a 12-month high of $36.18.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The textile maker reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $613.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.67 million. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. G-III Apparel Group has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.430-1.630 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.550-2.750 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group, LTD. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Amigo Victor Herrero acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.95 per share, with a total value of $109,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 54,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,201,674.70. This represents a 10.05% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

