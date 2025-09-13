Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV Invests $103,000 in Humacyte, Inc. $HUMA

Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV purchased a new position in shares of Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 49,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Humacyte during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of Humacyte during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Humacyte during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Humacyte during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Humacyte during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

Humacyte stock opened at $1.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.45. Humacyte, Inc. has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $6.77. The stock has a market cap of $232.80 million, a PE ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 1.87.

Humacyte ( NASDAQ:HUMA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.94 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Humacyte, Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Humacyte news, CEO Laura E. Niklason sold 591,685 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total value of $934,862.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brady W. Dougan sold 591,685 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total value of $934,862.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,482,090 shares of company stock valued at $7,466,382. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HUMA. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Humacyte from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Wall Street Zen cut Humacyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 17th. Barclays began coverage on Humacyte in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $3.50 price objective for the company. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Humacyte from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, D. Boral Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Humacyte in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.75.

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs) to be implanted into patient without inducing a foreign body response or leading to immune rejection.

