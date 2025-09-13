Modern Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 5,962 iShares S&P 100 ETF $OEF

Modern Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,615,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 958.3% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 74.7% in the first quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Price Performance

iShares S&P 100 ETF stock opened at $327.92 on Friday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $232.57 and a 1-year high of $328.56. The stock has a market cap of $22.36 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $315.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $291.50.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

Featured Stories

