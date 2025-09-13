City Center Advisors LLC Sells 141 Shares of International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

City Center Advisors LLC lowered its position in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,011 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. City Center Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter worth $27,000. SSA Swiss Advisors AG bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter worth $28,000. Dagco Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter worth $31,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners increased its stake in International Business Machines by 322.6% in the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Financial Services Inc increased its stake in International Business Machines by 41.5% in the first quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc now owns 167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $253.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $257.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $256.93. International Business Machines Corporation has a 12-month low of $203.51 and a 12-month high of $296.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 9.11%.The firm had revenue of $16.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IBM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on International Business Machines from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. UBS Group increased their target price on International Business Machines from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Melius Research raised International Business Machines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on International Business Machines from $244.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $270.67.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

