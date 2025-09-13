CocaCola Company (The) $KO Position Increased by First Financial Bank Trust Division

First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,983 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in CocaCola during the first quarter valued at $1,508,657,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in CocaCola by 52.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 47,447,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,398,185,000 after purchasing an additional 16,383,870 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in CocaCola during the first quarter valued at $642,183,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in CocaCola by 8,419.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,961,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,927,000 after purchasing an additional 5,891,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its stake in CocaCola by 47.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 11,844,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810,752 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on KO. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of CocaCola from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $76.00 price target on shares of CocaCola and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of CocaCola from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas restated an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fourteen have given a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.93.

In related news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 37,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.10, for a total value of $2,584,063.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 209,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,477,348.30. This represents a 15.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CocaCola stock opened at $67.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.21. CocaCola Company has a one year low of $60.62 and a one year high of $74.38.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.55 billion. CocaCola had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 44.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. CocaCola has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.970-2.970 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.34%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

