Capital Market Strategies LLC Cuts Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Capital Market Strategies LLC lowered its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,826 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company comprises 0.8% of Capital Market Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Capital Market Strategies LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LLY. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 64,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,993,000 after buying an additional 2,568 shares during the period. Finally, Breed s Hill Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 212.0% in the fourth quarter. Breed s Hill Capital LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, Director Gabrielle Sulzberger acquired 117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $641.18 per share, for a total transaction of $75,018.06. Following the purchase, the director owned 2,703 shares in the company, valued at $1,733,109.54. This trade represents a 4.52% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David A. Ricks bought 1,632 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $644.77 per share, with a total value of $1,052,264.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 546,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,431,926.77. This represents a 0.30% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 4,514 shares of company stock worth $2,894,841 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

NYSE:LLY opened at $754.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.28. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $623.78 and a 52-week high of $942.35. The firm has a market cap of $714.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.34, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $741.03 and its 200 day moving average is $777.36.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $6.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.72. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 92.72% and a net margin of 25.91%.The company had revenue of $15.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.750-23.000 EPS. Research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is presently 39.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on LLY. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Eli Lilly and Company from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $700.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, August 17th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $942.00 to $875.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. HSBC upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $675.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,135.00 target price (up from $1,133.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Daiwa America lowered Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $941.35.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

