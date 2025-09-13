Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Sells 371 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 371 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.0% of Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kera Capital Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. now owns 9,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. Private Client Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Client Services LLC now owns 35,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,264,000 after purchasing an additional 12,056 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. now owns 1,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. AdviceOne Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. AdviceOne Advisory Services LLC now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rainier Family Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Rainier Family Wealth Inc. now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of IVV opened at $660.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $640.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $597.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $665.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $484.00 and a 1-year high of $662.46.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

