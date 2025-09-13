Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $2.29 Million Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC decreased its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,561 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 29,168 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,524,000 after purchasing an additional 4,128 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its stake in TJX Companies by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 387,342 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $46,989,000 after acquiring an additional 8,319 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in TJX Companies by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 181,712 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $22,132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125 shares during the period. FCG Investment Co bought a new position in TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth $2,620,000. Finally, Mainstream Capital Management LLC increased its stake in TJX Companies by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Mainstream Capital Management LLC now owns 12,450 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

TJX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective (up previously from $150.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.58.

Shares of TJX stock opened at $139.55 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $131.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.99. The company has a market cap of $155.31 billion, a PE ratio of 31.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.90. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.22 and a fifty-two week high of $145.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.17.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.12 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 58.63% and a net margin of 8.59%.The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. TJX Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.520-4.570 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 1.170-1.190 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

