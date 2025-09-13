Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF $RSP

Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,990 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 190.8% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 61.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $188.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $74.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $150.35 and a 52 week high of $190.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $185.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.71.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.