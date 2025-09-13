Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF $RSP

Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,990 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 190.8% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 61.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Down 0.7%
Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $188.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $74.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $150.35 and a 52 week high of $190.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $185.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.71.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile
Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).
