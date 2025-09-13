Park National Corp OH Sells 38,686 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Park National Corp OH lowered its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 819,189 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 38,686 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for 1.9% of Park National Corp OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $56,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 388,949,854 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,002,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865,648 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 47,117,146 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,907,599,000 after acquiring an additional 4,437,450 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 46,973,293 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,898,722,000 after acquiring an additional 12,775,066 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 37,797,629 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,332,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 36,471,275 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,159,099,000 after acquiring an additional 2,637,006 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $66.53 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.99. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.67 and a 12 month high of $72.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.63 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Cisco Systems has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.060 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 62.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 30,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total value of $2,036,012.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 639,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,576,570. The trade was a 4.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 7,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.84, for a total transaction of $502,035.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 161,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,792,454.28. The trade was a 4.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 88,099 shares of company stock worth $5,851,765. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.53.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.