LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Purchases New Holdings in General Dynamics Corporation $GD

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 725 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rialto Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in General Dynamics by 213.8% during the first quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Insider Activity

In other General Dynamics news, VP William A. Moss sold 17,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.40, for a total transaction of $5,600,280.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 16,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,260,782.80. This represents a 51.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marguerite Amy Gilliland sold 33,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.20, for a total value of $10,634,848.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 45,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,244,518.40. This represents a 42.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 279,439 shares of company stock worth $87,495,956. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Dynamics Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of GD opened at $326.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $87.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.83. General Dynamics Corporation has a one year low of $239.20 and a one year high of $330.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $313.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $286.94.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.27. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 8.13%.The firm had revenue of $13.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. General Dynamics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.050-15.150 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Dynamics Corporation will post 14.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research raised General Dynamics from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 24th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $309.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $298.00 to $342.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $284.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $315.78.

Get Our Latest Report on GD

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.