Vanguard Value ETF $VTV Position Trimmed by Private Client Services LLC

Private Client Services LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,084 shares during the quarter. Private Client Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $873,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Triune Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Triune Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 3,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $184.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $144.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.62. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $150.43 and a 52 week high of $186.24.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

