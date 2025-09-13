BancFirst Trust & Investment Management Takes $2.60 Million Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF $JPST

BancFirst Trust & Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 51,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,603,000. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for about 1.2% of BancFirst Trust & Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 158.2% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 24,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 14,838 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,588,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,938,000 after acquiring an additional 506,315 shares during the period. Stone Summit Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Stone Summit Wealth LLC now owns 43,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 10,713 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 135,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,862,000 after acquiring an additional 11,570 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 624.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 7,170 shares during the period. 2.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JPST opened at $50.68 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.61 and a 200 day moving average of $50.55. The company has a market cap of $32.36 billion, a PE ratio of 110.17 and a beta of 0.03. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12 month low of $50.30 and a 12 month high of $50.75.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

