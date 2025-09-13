CVS Health Corporation $CVS Shares Sold by InvesTrust

InvesTrust lessened its holdings in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,384 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 28,885 shares during the quarter. InvesTrust’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVS. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 340,269 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $15,275,000 after purchasing an additional 86,715 shares during the last quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,417 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 225,757 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $10,134,000 after purchasing an additional 26,054 shares during the last quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $377,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 142,717 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $6,407,000 after purchasing an additional 15,126 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS Health Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of CVS opened at $75.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. CVS Health Corporation has a 12 month low of $43.56 and a 12 month high of $75.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.30. The firm has a market cap of $95.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.62.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.35. CVS Health had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 1.17%.The company had revenue of $98.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. CVS Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. Analysts predict that CVS Health Corporation will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 22nd were issued a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Anne A. Finucane sold 7,500 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total value of $532,650.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 22,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,573,519.12. The trade was a 25.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upgraded CVS Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $67.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on CVS Health from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on CVS Health from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Zacks Research cut CVS Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.89.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

