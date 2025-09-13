Confluence Investment Management LLC Raises Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF $SPYV

Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 685,828 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 124,297 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $35,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Elite Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000.

NYSEARCA SPYV opened at $54.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $44.39 and a twelve month high of $55.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.50.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

