HBW Advisory Services LLC Sells 681 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF $VYM

HBW Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 681 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $8,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. HRC Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. HRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 16.6% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 5,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SFG Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VYM opened at $141.38 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.79. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $112.05 and a 1-year high of $142.17. The company has a market cap of $64.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

