Kera Capital Partners Inc. Acquires 36,993 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF $SPYV

Kera Capital Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 264.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 50,978 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,993 shares during the period. Kera Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 11,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 8,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. SMART Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. SMART Wealth LLC now owns 4,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 52,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

SPYV stock opened at $54.66 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.50. The company has a market capitalization of $28.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $44.39 and a 52-week high of $55.42.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.