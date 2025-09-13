Voya Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Target Corporation $TGT

Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,319,813 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 12,751 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Target worth $137,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 7.6% in the first quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC now owns 30,845 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,219,000 after buying an additional 2,177 shares during the period. Invst LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 1.2% in the first quarter. Invst LLC now owns 10,373 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Target in the first quarter worth about $48,371,000. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 8.0% in the first quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 38,828 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,052,000 after buying an additional 2,883 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Target Stock Down 1.6%

TGT stock opened at $90.03 on Friday. Target Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $87.35 and a fifty-two week high of $161.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $40.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.16.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.01. Target had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 3.72%.The firm had revenue of $24.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Target has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.000-9.000 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Target Corporation will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on Target from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Target from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Target from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Target in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.74.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

