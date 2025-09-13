First Hawaiian Bank Sells 10,005 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF $BNDX

First Hawaiian Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 20.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,005 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $1,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 540.8% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 5,148 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 382,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,697,000 after acquiring an additional 24,781 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 7,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 30,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 8,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $362,000.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF stock opened at $49.41 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $48.29 and a 1 year high of $50.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.16.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a $0.1092 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

