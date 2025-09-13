McLean Asset Management Corp Purchases 6,382 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

McLean Asset Management Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 33.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,265 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,382 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 2.0% of McLean Asset Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. McLean Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $7,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VTI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,916,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,368,063,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195,553 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,370,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,211 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 34,044.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,623,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618,451 shares in the last quarter. Mullooly Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $417,842,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 97.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,266,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,527 shares in the last quarter. 28.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $324.31 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $236.42 and a twelve month high of $325.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $313.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $292.73. The firm has a market cap of $531.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

