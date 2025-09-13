Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Lowers Stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. $DLR

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands lessened its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 6.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 43,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Digital Realty Trust comprises approximately 4.2% of Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $6,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nvwm LLC grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 3,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 2,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DLR shares. Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 1st. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.74.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of DLR opened at $173.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $59.17 billion, a PE ratio of 45.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.95 and a fifty-two week high of $198.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.77.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.13. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 23.98% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Digital Realty Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.150-7.250 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.08%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

