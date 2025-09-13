Comcast Corporation $CMCSA Shares Bought by Crumly & Associates Inc.

Crumly & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 22.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,721 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 126.9% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 801 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 4th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.56.

CMCSA opened at $33.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.06 billion, a PE ratio of 5.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Comcast Corporation has a 12-month low of $31.03 and a 12-month high of $45.31.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The cable giant reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. Comcast had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The company had revenue of $30.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.82%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

