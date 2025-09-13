eCIO Inc. Invests $34,000 in The Travelers Companies, Inc. $TRV

eCIO Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TRV. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $276,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Travelers Companies by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,760 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $767,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in Travelers Companies by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 19,629 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,729,000 after buying an additional 6,397 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Travelers Companies Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $278.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $266.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $263.38. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $224.62 and a 1 year high of $280.70.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The insurance provider reported $6.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $2.99. The firm had revenue of $11.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 10.97%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.51 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TRV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Travelers Companies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Barclays lowered Travelers Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $280.00 to $274.00 in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Travelers Companies from $304.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $291.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $284.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In other news, EVP Gregory C. Toczydlowski sold 11,505 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.12, for a total transaction of $3,061,710.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 18,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,900,865.92. This represents a 38.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 16,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.54, for a total value of $4,668,222.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Stories

