Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF $BND

Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 854,729 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,054 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for about 11.3% of Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $62,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,787,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,611,723,000 after buying an additional 4,743,753 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,233,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,582,692,000 after buying an additional 4,139,203 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 118,916,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,734,453,000 after buying an additional 1,988,719 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $115,116,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $78,198,000.

BND stock opened at $74.57 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $71.10 and a 1 year high of $75.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.07.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

