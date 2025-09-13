Jacobs & Co. CA Has $14.55 Million Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. $HON

Jacobs & Co. CA lowered its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,484 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 309 shares during the period. Honeywell International makes up approximately 1.4% of Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $14,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Maia Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Maia Wealth LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC now owns 4,424 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 8,769 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A now owns 10,475 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Price Performance

HON stock opened at $211.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $223.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $217.41. The stock has a market cap of $134.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.36 and a 1 year high of $242.77.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $10.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.01 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 14.30%.The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.49 EPS. Honeywell International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.450-10.650 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.500-2.600 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 51.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $258.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $182.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Lucian Boldea sold 42,149 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total value of $9,339,375.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 10,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,289,807.72. The trade was a 80.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

