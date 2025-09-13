Dentgroup LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG

Dentgroup LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,042 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of Dentgroup LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Dentgroup LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,160,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,971,022,000 after purchasing an additional 451,169 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,603,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,959,000 after purchasing an additional 738,441 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,285,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,309,000 after purchasing an additional 269,131 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.9% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,349,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,305,000 after buying an additional 480,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 5,329,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,848,000 after buying an additional 99,758 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $215.62 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $169.32 and a 12-month high of $216.82. The stock has a market cap of $97.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $208.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.54.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

