HBW Advisory Services LLC Has $2.27 Million Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. $GIS

HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,792 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its stake in General Mills by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in General Mills in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in General Mills in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in General Mills in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Pingora Partners LLC boosted its stake in General Mills by 416.7% in the 1st quarter. Pingora Partners LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 75.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Mills Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of GIS stock opened at $49.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.97 and its 200-day moving average is $54.21. The stock has a market cap of $27.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of -0.02. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.29 and a 52-week high of $75.66.

General Mills Increases Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 24.88%. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. General Mills has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.580-3.790 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 10th. This is a positive change from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 59.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GIS shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of General Mills from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (down from $53.00) on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of General Mills from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of General Mills from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.13.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

